Photos: Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat gets decked up with lights; Aryan to return home on Saturday morning

Several fans and paparazzi gathered outside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra residence Mannat ahead of Aryan Khan's release from jail.

Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday in Mumbai cruise drugs bust case.

Meanwhile, Mannat was decked up with lights and the decorations appear to be in celebration of Aryan Khan's release from jail.

According to the photos, the top floor of Mannat could be seen covered with fairy lights. Earlier in the day, electricians were also spotted putting up the lights. Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan will not be released from the jail today. He will be released tomorrow morning around 10 am.

Jail Superintendent Nitin Waychal informed Free Press Journal that Aryan will have to spend one more night in prison as the release papers did not reach them in time. He also said that no special treatment will be given to Aryan and he is being treated just like others.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving his Mumbai residence, Mannat, to bring back his 23-year-old son from the jail.

Meanwhile, advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case, has earlier said that he will be out of jail by Friday evening.

On Thursday evening, a host of Bollywood celebrities such as Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Hansal Mehta, R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh and others expressed their happiness on social media after Aryan got bail.

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested in the case.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 07:42 PM IST