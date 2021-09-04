Photos: Shah Rukh Khan's first look from Atlee's next leaked; fans say 'King is Back'

After a three-year sabbatical from the big screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with more than one project.

He will be seen in an untitled film helmed by South director Atlee.

According to reports, Shah Rukh will essay the role of father and son whose 'conflicting ideals drive a wedge between them.'

This will be SRK's third attempt at a double role after 'Duplicate' (1998) and 'Don' (2006), which worked well on the big screen.

On Saturday, several photos of the superstar from the shoot of the film were leaked on social media platforms.

As per the pictures, SRK can be seen in a pumped-up avatar. The film’s shoot is reportedly happening in Pune and it’s a 10-day schedule.

Meanwhile, the narrative of Atlee's upcoming film is said to be around a father who is a senior RAW agent, on a mission to capture his son who is a gangster.

Earlier, a source told Mid Day that the film is roughly based on Ramesh Sippy's 'Shakti' (1982) and will see SRK sport heavy-duty prosthetics.

Atlee is among the most successful new-age Tamil filmmakers. The 33-year-old has directed Tamil superstar Vijay in consecutive blockbusters, 'Theri' (2016), 'Mersal' (2017), and 'Bigil' (2019).

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in 'Pathan'. The film will be helmed by 'WAR' fame director Siddharth Anand. The film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences.

Khan will also be seen making a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

He also reportedly has special roles in R Madhavan's debut directorial feature 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', where he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback.

SRK has already shot his portions for the two films last year.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 07:46 PM IST