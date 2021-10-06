e-Paper Get App

India reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 2,46,687 -lowest in 203 days
Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:20 AM IST

Photos: Shah Rukh Khan's fans leave 'take care King' poster outside Mannat as son Aryan remains in NCB custody

SRK's several industry friends and colleagues have also come forward and extended their support to the Khan family
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 in a drug case and on Monday, a court in Mumbai extended his custody till October 7.

In these trying times, SRK's several industry friends and colleagues have come forward and extended their support to the Khan family.

The superstar's fans are also showing support for him and his family.

According to the photos and videos doing the round on the internet, SRK's fans gathered outside the his home, Mannat, in Bandra, and echoed the message, "Take care King."

Fans reached Mannat and placed a printed poster outside the main gate of his bungalow. The poster was a collage of SRK's photos and a message that read, "We all fans from from every corner of the world love you deeply and unconditionally! We stand with you in these testing times! Take Care King."

Even on social media platforms, SRK's fans shared posts in support of Aryan Khan and used the hashtag 'We Stand With Aryan Khan'.

Take a look at the photos here:

NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were brought in for questioning.

Besides Aryan Khan, the NCB has arrested Arbaaz Merchantt and another accused, Munmun Dhamecha, for their alleged involvement in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:21 AM IST
