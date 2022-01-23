Photos: Sexy Kim Sharma stuns in bikini as she rings in birthday with beau Leander Paes in Bahamas

Actress Kim Sharma celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday (January 21) with boyfriend and former tennis star Leander Paes. The couple flew to the Bahamas to mark the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared stunning photos of herself in a tropical white and blue bikini.

In the pictures, she can be seen sitting on a beach enjoying sun and sand at the Bahamas. She has turned her back to the camera and faces the sea.

In one of the pictures, she raised her hands to form a victory sign with her fingers.

Sharing the pictures, Kim wrote that she had the best day with the best person. Her caption read, "Mood for 2022. Best day with my best person in paradise. This year could just be the best so far! Happy birthday to me #42."

Leander also took to Instagram to share a special note to wish his ladylove on her birthday. “Happy Birthday my darling @kimsharmaofficial. My wish for you is a year as Magical as you,” Leander captioned the photos.

While Kim was earlier in a relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane, Paes was previously married to model Rhea Pillai.

Last year Kim and Leander sparked dating rumours as pictures from their Goa trip had gone viral on the internet.

Leander was warmly hugging Kim as they posed for a picture. After this, Kim and Leander were snapped several times in Mumbai and even made their romance insta-official with mushy posts.

The couple hasn’t yet spoken about their relationship in public.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 04:42 PM IST