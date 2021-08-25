Photos: Sexy Esha Gupta poses seductively in brown bikini, sets the internet ablaze

Actress Esha Gupta recently treated her fans with a few sizzling pictures of herself in bikini.

On Instagram, Esha posted two photos of herself sunbathing on what appears to be a balcony. She looks breathtaking as she posed seductively.

She can be seen wearing a brown string bikini top with matching high waist bottoms tied high at the sides.

Esha never shies away from posting her bold and sexy pictures on the internet.

The actress oozes confidence everytime she posts something on her Instagram account and this time as well, the fans were totally taken aback as she shared new pictures. They flooded the comments section with love and praise for the actress.

Check out her pictures here:

Moments after she shared the photos, celebrity Raja Kumari commented, "Holy God," while model Pia Trivedi wrote "Babe wow."

Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle also dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section.

On Raksha Bandhan, Esha updated her Instagram feed with an adorable photo of herself and her siblings. "Our audition photo for a toothpaste commercial #colgatesmile, only love #rakshabandhan," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the former Miss India International made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with 'Jannat 2' opposite Emraan Hashmi.

She has worked in several films such as 'Total Dhamaal', 'Rustom', 'Humshakals' and 'Commando 2'.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 01:13 PM IST