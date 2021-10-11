e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Photos: Sexy Esha Gupta ditches her bra as she poses topless on her balcony

Esha posted a series of photos in which she can be seen backing the camera while she soaks in the rays on her balcony
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta recently set the internet ablaze with her topless photos.

Taking to Instagram, Esha posted a series of photos in which she can be seen backing the camera while she soaks in the rays on her balcony.

While bare-backed, she is seen in a light washed pair of baggy jeans with her long hair open.

Sharing the photo, Esha wrote, "Love today Love tomorrow."

Esha never shies away from posting her bold and sexy pictures on the internet. The actress oozes confidence every time she posts something on her Instagram account and this time as well, the fans were totally taken aback as she shared the new pictures.

Check out her post here:

Here are some other stunning photos of the actress:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the former Miss India International made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with 'Jannat 2' opposite Emraan Hashmi.

She has worked in several films such as 'Total Dhamaal', 'Rustom', 'Humshakals', 'Commando 2' and 'Raaz 3D'. She is also a former beauty queen.

She has tried her hands in all mediums — films, TV and OTT. Her digital debut, 'RejctX', gave her career a boost and brought her in the limelight again. And now, she is making the most of her new-found place on the OTT with various projects.

The actress is currently garnering appreciation for her turn as a cop, Aditi Amre, in the web series, 'Nakaab'. The series, which is streaming on MX Player, also stars TV actor Gautam Rode, Mallika Sherawat and Ankita Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Directed by Soumik Sen, Nakaab, revolves around the mysterious death of an Indian actress, with Esha and Gautam’s characters trying to catch the culprit.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 03:30 PM IST
