Photos: Sexy Disha Patani enjoys a relaxing swim in a strapless bikini in the Maldives

Bollywood actress Disha Patani often shares stunning photos and videos of herself much to the delight of her fans.

The 'Malang' actress celebrated the New Year with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in the Maldives and she has been sharing breathtaking visuals from her vacation.

Recently, she once again took the internet by storm as she shared photos of herself relaxing in the water wearing a sexy pink strapless bikini.

In the photo, Disha looked like a mermaid in disguise as she took a dip in the pristine blue waters.

However, she did not write anything along with the photo on Instagram and just added a mermaid emoticon. Take a look at her post here:

Moments after the actress posted the photograph her fans and followers dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Disha often shares pictures and videos from her beach holidays on social media.

Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe'. She has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham and 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra coming up.

Disha will also be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 02:36 PM IST