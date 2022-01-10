Photos: Sara Ali Khan shares BTS stills from sets of 'Atrangi Re' in Uttar Pradesh

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recent release, 'Atrangi Re', directed by Aanand L Rai.

For the shoot of the film, the actress traveled to different locations in India, including Uttar Pradesh, Madurai and Delhi.

Recently, Sara took to her social media to share some amazing 'behind-the-scene' stills from the sets of the film in Uttar Pradesh.

In the photos, the actress can be seen dressed in royal blue kurti and pink salwar. She completed her look with Punjabi jutti and kept her tresses open.

Continuing with her streak of rhymes, in the caption, Sara wrote, "बकरी चराना 🐐 ट्रैक्टर चलाना🚜 Was it just photo ka bahana? 📸 Or Sara wishing it was a different zamana?"

Take a look at her post here:

Meanwhile, 'Atrangi Re' also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. In the film, Sara has portrayed the deeply layered character of Rinku with tremendous conviction, for which the audience has been raving about.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 08:07 PM IST