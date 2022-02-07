Photos: Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kunal Kemmu, and Soha Ali Khan among others, were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

While some of them got papped after their workout sessions, others were spotted in different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Kriti was spotted at Maddock office in Khar earlier today. She looked stunning in a neutral, off-white drawstring tie-up crop and paired it with jeans. She completed her look with white sneakers and a Dior saddle bag.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

A day after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise, Padmini Kolhapure, Siddhanth Kapoor and Priyank Sharma were papped at her house.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The paparazzi spotted 'Radhe Shyam' actress Pooja Hegde outside her gym. The star was all smiles for the camera as she posed in a pink halter top and a matching cap. She completed the ensemble with a white Louis Vuitton bag.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mahesh Bhatt's office in Bandra today. She looked gorgeous as ever in a white floral kurta and plazzo set.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Take a look at the photos of other celebs here:

Priya Runchal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Soha and Kunal with their daughter Inaaya | by Viral Bhayani

Fatima Sana Shaikh | by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:25 PM IST