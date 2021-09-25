Photos: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday.

Actors and gym buddies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi got papped together outside their pilates classes earlier today.

Vicky Kaushal was spotted wearing a mask on the sets of his upcoming film and he looked dashing in a grey tee.

Actress Sunny Leone was also with her family in the city on Saturday. She also posed with her husband Daniel Weber for the paps.

Actress Shamita Shetty, who will soon be seen in 'Bigg Boss 15', got papped outside a salon in the city. She looked pretty in a floral dress.

Check out the photos of the celebs here:

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vicky Kaushal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shamita Shetty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Dharmendra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sushmita Sen with her daughter Alisah Sen | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 07:26 PM IST