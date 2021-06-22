Photos: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

With the lockdown rules easing out, several Bollywood and television celebrities have been stepping out to resume work on their upcoming projects.

On Tuesday, celebrities including Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Nia Sharma, Nikki Tamboli, Daisy Shah, Adah Sharma among others were spotted in the city.

Sara and Janhvi were spotted together outside a gym. The star kids-turned- -actors have also been workout buddies previously.

While Sara wore a black tank and a matching shorts, Janhvi was dressed casually in a plain white t-shirt along with green pants.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn got papped outside a dubbing studio in Juhu. He sported a new look – he had a full beard – making onlookers wonder if it was for one of his upcoming films.

Saif Ali Khan was spotted going to the gym. He looked super cool in shorts and bandana.

Actress Adah Sharma was spotted in Bandra on Tuesday. She was seen in a white hoodie and denim shorts, looking super gorgeous. She tied her hair into a high bun and wore sneakers, keeping the look cozy and stylish.

Other celebs including Daisy Shah, Nikki Tamboli, Jay Bhanushali, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and Nia Sharma posed for the paps as they stepped out.

Have a look at their pictures here: