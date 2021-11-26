Photos: Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Aayush Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha and others were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

Sara, who recently treated fans with 'Atrangi Re' trailer, was spotted today in the city in a jetty. She looked beautiful in a simple yet elegant ethnic wear. The actress also posed for the cameras and even waved at shutterbugs.

Deepika was snapped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai. She wore a white mask and white cap and got papped as she came out of the studio to enter her car.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs who were spotted in Mumbai today:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aayush Sharma with fans | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Navya Nanda | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nushrratt Bharuccha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aly Goni | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karanvir Bohra with family | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 07:38 PM IST