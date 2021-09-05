Photos: Sanjana Sanghi celebrates her birthday in Maldives, pens a gratitude note as she turns 25

Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi celebrated her 25th birthday in the Maldives with her close friends.

The 'Dil Bechara' actress received several wishes for her birthday and responding to them, she penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

She also gave a glimpse of her birthday celebration on the photo sharing app.

In the pictures, Sanjana can be seen enjoying breakfast in the pool and cutting cakes.

"That’s the hope entering 25: for it to be limitless, peaceful & calm. Thank you, from the bottom most pit of my heart for the abundance of your love, your embrace & blessings. It’s just as warm & fuzzy as the beautiful sun & the sand here. Thank you for making the fire and desire only soar higher to work as hard as I possibly can to tell stories and entertain you. It’s such an honor," she wrote.

"I’ve been crazy about birthdays since I was a little girl, as a day to celebrate love, friendship, learnings & life. And it’s been all that, and more. For the first time ever, I chose to make sure to zoom out, get some time away to reset, repurpose. Now, diving back into that ocean - and it’s brimming both with gratitude & overwhelm," the actress added.

In another set of photos, Sanjana can be seen chilling by the beach in a floral cord-set.

Sharing the images, Sanjana wrote, “Quarter-life century and slices of paradise unlocked."

On the work front, Sanjana has worked as a child artist in Imtiaz Ali's 2011 film 'Rockstar', in which she played the role of Nargis Fakhri's younger sister.

Before making her debut in the lead role, Sanjana was seen in films like 'Hindi Medium', 'Fukrey Returns' and 'Baar Baar Dekho.' She made her Bollywood debut back in 2020, with 'Dil Bechara' sharing screen space with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanajana will be next seen in film 'Om: The Battle Within' alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor.

