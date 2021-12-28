Photos: Salman Khan's family members spotted at Mumbai airport as they jet off for New Year vacation

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's family members were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

It looks like they are flying out of the city to celebrate the New Year together.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and their children were snapped as they stepped out of their car.

While Arpita was seen in an all-black outfit, Aayush wore grey pants with a matching t-shirt and a green jacket. He took off his mask and posed for the shutterbugs.

Salman's brother, actor-producer Sohail Khan, was also spotted with Salma Khan at the airport. Take a look at their photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sohail, Arpita, Aayush recently celebrated Salman's 56th birthday at Panvel farmhouse on Monday. Several photos and videos from the birthday bash have gone viral on social media platforms.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:25 PM IST