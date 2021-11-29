Photos: Salman Khan visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, tries his hand at 'charkha'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently in Ahmedabad to promote his latest release 'Antim: The Final Truth' which also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana.

His recent photos from Sabarmati Ashram have also gone viral on social media platforms.

In one of the photos, the actor can be seen sitting on the floor and trying his hands at the spinning wheel or 'charkha'.

He was also seen writing a special message in the guest book. The actor was also presented with a memento of the spinning wheel and a book on Gandhi.

The 'Dabangg' actor was spotted in jeans paired and a light green t-shirt.

'Antim: The Final Truth' marks the return of Salman Khan on the silver screen after a long wait of two years. He was seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which had a hybrid release divided over OTT and a theatrical release outside of India.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Antim' is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3', which stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. The film is set to release in the second half of 2022.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:50 PM IST