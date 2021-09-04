Photos: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif grab lunch together after meeting Turkish tourism minister amid 'Tiger 3' shoot

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are currently in Turkey for the shoot of their much-awaited film 'Tiger 3', met the minister of culture and tourism of Turkey – Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Several pictures of the actors at lunch together have also gone viral on social media platforms.

A fan club shared pictures in which Katrina can be seen in a blue shirt and black pants while Salman was seen in a green shirt.

Check out their photos here:

Meanwhile, the minister of culture and tourism of Turkey, who was ecstatic to meet the stars, shared pictures with the duo on his social media handles.

He wrote in his message, "We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects. Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects."

Going by the pictures, Salman wore a black suit to the meeting while Katrina wore a beige top with black pants. In one of the pictures, Salman can even be seen giving a fist bump to the minister.

Salman and Katrina recently completed their five-day shooting schedule in Russia and headed to Turkey for the second part of the shoot.

Actor Emraan Hashmi too jetted off to Turkey recently reportedly for the shoot of the film. However, the actor has not yet officially confirmed about the same.

A few days back, several photos and videos of Salman from the shoot 'Tiger 3' surfaced on social media platforms.

A fan posted a series of pictures from the sets of 'Tiger 3' in which the actor can be seen sporting a long brown beard as he shot for a car chase sequence. Another picture showed him posing with his Russian fans.

The photos also feature his nephew, Nirvaan, who is working with him for the film in some capacity.

For the unversed, 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger franchise'.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.

The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 02:10 PM IST