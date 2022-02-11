Photos: Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and other B-Town celebs spotted

Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Kangana Ranaut, Nora Fatehi, Sanya Malhotra and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

While Salman, Malaika Arora, Sanya and Gauahar Khan were spotted at airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Nora was seen outside Anil Kapoor's office in Santacruz earlier today. She wore a printed, full-sleeved orange kurta and white trousers. Nora kept her hair open with a side parting and opted for a minimal makeup. She completed her look with a pair of stud earrings and white shoes.

'Gehraiyaan' actors Deepika, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted together in the city. They wore stylish outfits and were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Salman Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rhea Chakraborty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bobby Deol | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sanya Malhotra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gauahar Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

