Photos: Sajid Nadiadwala hosts star-studded screening of Kabir Khan's '83'

Ahead of the release of his eagerly-awaited big ticket film ‘83’, Sajid Nadiadwala recently hosted a special screening of the movie recently in Mumbai.

The family and friends of the successful producer were in attendance for the screening held on Sunday night. The list included Warda Nadiadwala, director Kabir Khan, Sunil Shetty, Diana Penty, Tushar Kapoor, Rumy Jaffery, Rhea Chakraborty, Sai Manjrekar, Palak Muchhal, Ramesh Taurani, Abhishek Singh, Ahmed Khan and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev.

Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife. Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production.

A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release. ‘83’ releasing in cinemas on 24th dec, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:52 PM IST