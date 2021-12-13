Photos: Sajid and Warda Nadiadwala host lunch to celebrate the success of Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria's 'Tadap'

Sajid Nadiadwala's,' Tadap' is seeing great success at the box office. Starring debutant Ahan Shetty in the lead with actress Tara Sutaria, the film opened with a collection of Rs. 13.52 crore on the weekend alone.

Celebrating the success, the entire team was seen attending a lunch at Sajid Nadiadwala and wife, Warda Khan Nadiadwala's residence.

From the lead stars, Ahan and Tara to the hosts, Sajid and Warda Khan Nadiadwala along with director, Milan Luthria and Rajat Arora were seen attending.

Despite the new pandemic norms and sudden rains, the movie has done better business than the other bigger releases featuring bigger stars, which speaks volumes for a ranked newcomer.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ released on 3rd December, 2021 and is doing wonders at th BO.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 11:45 AM IST