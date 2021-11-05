PHOTOS: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor celebrate Diwali at Pataudi Palace

Bollywood’s power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated Diwali away from the hustle-bustle of Mumbai.

The two along with their sons rang in the celebrations at Saif's ancestral luxurious property -- Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared an adorable family picture from their low-key Diwali celebrations.

In the image, Saif can be seen twinning with his firstborn Taimur while he holds him with all the love. Kareena can be seen cradling Jeh.

For the occasion, Kareena chose to wear a bright pink ethnic suit.

"The only one who can distract me from posing...Happy Diwali insta fam...love you all..#the men of my life," Kareena captioned the photo.

Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor was also present at their Diwali celebrations. She shared a picture, in which she can be seen posing with Kareena on a terrace.

Karisma also shared a picture holding Jeh, who she dearly calls J baba.

The Pataudi Palace holds an emotional place in Saif's heart since his father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan is buried over there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan.

On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. The comedy film will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.

It is set to release on November 19.

Saif will also feature in the upcoming mythological film 'Adipurush' directed by Om Raut. The actor will play the role of Raavan, while his co-star Prabhas will play Ram. Besides the two, actress Kriti Sanon will play Sita, and Sunny Singh will essay the role of Lakshman.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 10:51 AM IST