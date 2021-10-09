Photos: Saif Ali Khan finishes filming for Om Raut's 'Adiprush', celebrates with a cake

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on Saturday (October 9) completed shooting for his upcoming film "Adiprush".
The multilingual period saga, also starring Prabhas, is described as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil".
Featuring extensive visual effects, "Adipurush" is an on-screen adaptation of Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh.
It is directed by Om Raut of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series.
The official Instagram account of T-Series shared the news of Khan's shoot wrap alongside a picture of the 51-year-old star cutting a cake.
"@omraut It's a film wrap for Lankesh! Had so much fun shooting with you SAK," the post read.
"Adipurush" is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.
