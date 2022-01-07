PHOTOS: Rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh spotted together in Juhu

Bollywood actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh, who are rumoured to be dating each other, were spotted together in Juhu, Mumbai, on Friday evening.

In the photos, Sunny can be seen on his bike. He was spotted in blue jeans and white t-shirt. On the other hand, Sharvari wore blue shots and a denim jacket. They also wore masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Sunny and Sharvari were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at their photos here:

After multiple reports of the duo being labelled as more than just friends, Sharvari recently put the rumours to rest.

In an interview, the ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ actress said that after working with Sunny in ‘The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye’, they have remained friends for the last four years.

Quashing the rumours, Sharvari stated that “when you make such close friends, you can’t shy away (from the bonding). Things coming out as articles don’t mean you would stop living.”

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:12 PM IST