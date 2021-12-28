PHOTOS: Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jet off for New Year vacay

Continuing their annual tradition, rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have once again jetted off to an unknown destination to ring in the New Year.

Both Sidharth and Kiara arrived at the Mumbai airport in separate cars but were captured by the paparazzi in one frame as they bid adieu.

Kiara opted for a pink casual sweater dress with white boots and a grey Christian Dior handbag. On the other hand, Sidharth wore a white printed tee with olive green denim-leather jacket and black jeans. He accessorized the look with a Gucci backpack.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

From attending each other’s birthdays to going on a romantic getaway, the duo has set tongues wagging with their multiple outings.

Both Sidharth and Kiara were last seen together in “Shershaah” which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.

Meanwhile on work front, Kiara will next be seen in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" with Kartik Aaryan. The film is a follow-up of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2007. The original film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

Besides that, she also has, "Govinda Naam Mera", "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", and "RC15".

On the other hand, Sidharth and South star Rashmika Mandanna will star in the upcoming espionage thriller, “Mission Majnu”.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is based on India's most ambitious covert operation. It is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and is the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

He also has “Thank God” and “Yodha” lined up.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021