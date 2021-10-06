Photos: Rhea Kapoor shares romantic liplock with husband Karan Boolani, during intimate birthday celebration

Bollywood producer and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani turned a year older today (October 6).

The couple jetted off to Rajasthan to celebrate his special day.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Rhea gave her fans and followers a glimpse of the intimate and romantic dinner party. She also penned a sweet note for Karan.

"Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much," she wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, Rhea can be seen in a yellow dress with bell sleeves while Karan wore a white shirt. In one of the photos, Karan can be seen cutting a cake, whereas in another picture, Rhea can be seen kissing him on his forehead.

Take a look at Rhea's post here:

Rhea's sister and actress Sonam Kapoor also posted a series of pictures on Instagram to wish Karan.

"Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you. I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya."

Rhea and Karan tied the knot on August 14 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Mumbai. All eyes have been on them ever since the two got married.

They reportedly fell in love with each other while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha'.

Rhea has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

Karan Boolani has been working with Anil Kapoor's production house and most recently co-directed the Netflix series 'Selection Day' based on Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 03:00 PM IST