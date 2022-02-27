Photos: Ranveer Singh gives a glimpse of his Sunday at in-law's home in Bengaluru

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently spending some quality time at his in-law's house in Bengaluru.

On Friday, Deepika, who was recently seen in the film ‘Gehraiyaan’, also left for her hometown to celebrate the success of the film with her family.

Reportedly, the actress will be in Bengaluru over the weekend and will get back on Monday to dive headfirst into her film shoots and other work commitments.

Meanwhile, Ranveer took to his Instagram stories and shared Badam milk, Chiroti Halu, father-in-law Prakash Padukone and Deepika’s childhood pictures.

In the childhood photo shared by Ranveer, Deepika can be seen sitting on a small toy bicycle.

Ranveer never misses a chance to express his love for Deepika. They have been one of the most talked-about celebrity couples and often paint the town red with their romance.

Ranveer and Deepika also often make heads turn with their adorable and quirky social media posts.

They tied the knot in an intimate wedding at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. The two have worked together in several films such as 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Padmaavat'. They were recently seen sharing screen space with each other in Kabir Khan's directorial '83'.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:18 PM IST