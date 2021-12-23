Photos: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone stun at '83' premiere; Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and other celebs attend

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned heads with their stunning red carpet looks for '83' premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

For the star-studded event, Deepika wore a dark bottle-green off-shoulder body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline. She complemented her look with a stunning neckpiece.

On the other hand, Ranveer opted for a formal white suit for the red carpet event.

The couple's families also joined the red carpet event and posed together for the shutterbugs.

Apart from the star cast and makers of '83', several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Adnan Sami, Vaani Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Nora Fatehi, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Rohit Shetty, Ayan Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor, and others also attended the event.

Take a look at their photos here:

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer with his family | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika poses with her family | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer and Alia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karan Johar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayushmann and Tahira | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer and Deepika | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer with his '83' co-stars | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rohit Shetty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer with his '83' co-stars | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kabir Khan with Pritam | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arshad Warsi poses with Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Richa Chadha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tisca Chopra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Team 83 | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Huma Qureshi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kabir Khan's directorial '83', which revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win, stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the Indian team in 1983.

Interestingly, Ranveer's wife-- actor Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife in '83'.

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi.

