Photos: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone give a sneak-peek into their wedding anniversary trip

Bollywood actors and star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave glimpses from their recent wedding anniversary trip to Uttarakhand.

The duo reportedly celebrtaed their thirs anniversary in Dehradun.

Ever since Deepika and Ranveer got married, they haven't left any stone unturned to ooze couple goals for their fans and admirers.

Now, taking to Instagram, the duo posted lovely photos from their recent trip, however, they didn't reveal their vacay destination.

In the photos, they can be seen exploring the hills on their special day and even enjoying tea together. In one of the photos, the couple is seen hugging. Both are dressed casually in the pictures as they spend their together time.

In another photo, Ranveer is seen kissing his wife on her forehead. Other photos feature the picturesque locations.

"All of my heart and then some…❤️," Deepika captioned her post.

Take a look at their loved-up photos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Ranveer and Deepika have been one of the most loved celebrity couples and they often paint the town red with their mushy romance.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will soon be seen sharing the screen space in Kabir Khan's much awaited '83'.

Deepika has several interesting movies in the pipeline which include the remake of 'The Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan, Shakun Batra's yet to be titled directorial with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nag Ashwin directorial with Prabhas. She is also collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time for Siddharth Anand’s 'Fighter.'

On the other hand, Ranveer will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:59 PM IST