Photos: Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Shweta Tiwari, Pooja Hegde and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

They got papped as they stepped out for their personal and professional work. While some of them were snapped at the airport, others got spotted at different locations in the city.

Ranbir was spotted outside producer Anand Pandit’s house earlier today. He was seen wearing casuals and a mask, following all the protocols of COVID-19.

Actress Sunny Leone was spotted with her husband Daniel Weber and kids in the city.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny Leone with her husband and kids | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shweta Tiwari | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Debina and Gurmeet | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonnalli Seygall | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 08:57 PM IST