Photos: Ranbir Kapoor joins girlfriend Alia and her family for Mahesh Bhatt's 73rd birthday party

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Monday (September 20).

Taking to Instagram, his daughter, actress Alia Bhatt, gave a glimpse of the birthday celebration. Alia posted a series of photos from the party to wish her father.

In one of the photos, Alia can be seen goofing around with the balloons. Another photo shows Mahesh Bhatt posing for the camera with balloons in the background. He can be seen wearing a T-shirt that read, "A passion that burns without purpose." The balloons had 'Happy birthday pops' and 'Simplicity' written on them.

The third picture also features Alia's boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor with Mahesh Bhatt, Alia and Pooja Bhatt.

The filmmaker also had wife Soni Razdaan and daughter Shaheen Bhatt attending it virtually. He held up the phone while they were on call for the family photo.

"73 years young! Happy birthday papa," Alia captioned her post.

Loading View on Instagram

Pooja Bhatt also took to her official Instagram account and shared a couple of photos of Mahesh Bhatt with Alia. "The birthday boy.. But don’t miss the setting girl," she wrote.

Pooja also gave a glimpse of Bhatt's birthday cake.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for almost three years now and they are likely to tie the knot soon.

In a recent interview, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married this year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.

Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in 'Brahmastra'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Ranbir Kapoor spotted kissing Alia Bhatt in this unseen picture

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 11:40 AM IST