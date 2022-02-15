Photos: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar surprise their fans as they visit a theater in Mumbai to enjoy 'Badhaai Do'

As soon as 'Badhaai Do' hit the theaters, it has become the talk of the town. Recently, lead actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, visited a theater in Mumbai to watch their film and interact with the audience.

Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, 'Badhaai Do' is making its place in the hearts of the audiences.

The audience has shown their love for the unique and different story the film has bought in this season of love.

Rajkummar and Bhumi took the opportunity to make a sudden visit to a theatre in Mumbai to enjoy the film with the audience. They interacted with the audience and also danced on one of the songs of the film.

The film has also shown a great record at the box office. With good word of mouth, the film is getting great responses in the theaters.

On weekend, 'Badhaai Do' collected Rs 9.67 crore at the box office.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. It released on February 11 and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

