Photos: Preity Zinta visits Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan at Mannat amid Aryan's arrest in drugs case

Hours after a special NDPS Court in Mumbai reserved its order for October 20 on bail application of Aryan Khan, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was spotted arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, in Bandra on Thursday evening.

Several Bollywood celebs have extended their support to Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan amid Aryan's arrest.

Take a look at the photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On Wednesday, superstar Salman Khan was spotted outside SRK's house. Salman had also visited SRK earlier this month after the controversy busted out in media.

Several other celebs including Alvira Khan Agnoihotri, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were also spotted arriving at Mannat earlier this month.

Others including Hrithik Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sussanne Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Mika Singh, Hansal Mehta and others have also come forward to extend their support to Aryan and the Khan family.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday opposed the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:51 PM IST