PHOTOS: Preggers Kajal Aggarwal shares stunning pictures from her ‘godh bharai’

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, recently had a traditional baby shower ceremony (Godh Bharai).

For the occasion, the couple opted for ethnic wear. Kajal looked graceful in a traditional Banarasi pink saree that she teamed up with ethnic jewellery. Gautam twinned with her in a white kurta-pyjama and a red jacket.

Sharing an adorable picture with Gautam, Kajal captioned it as, "Godh Bharai."

In another post, she wrote, “Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed!”

The couple announced the news of Kajal's pregnancy on New Year 2022. Gautam wrote, "Here's looking at you 2022" followed by a pregnant woman emoji.

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October 2020.

Meanwhile, her upcoming movie 'Hey Sinamika' is all set to hit screens on March 3 featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The trailer takes us into the lives of Mouna (Aditi), a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan (Dulquer), a quirky and loving guy. What happens to their relationship after a couple of years and how things take an unexpected turn after the arrival of Malarvizhi (Kajal) forms the crux of the story.

The trailer promises a romantic roller coaster ride loaded with comedy, emotions and music. Youthful and trendy, 'Hey Sinamika', as the trailer indicates, will be a celebration of love and friendship.

'Hey Sinamika' is directed by choreographer Brinda Master.

Produced and presented by Jio Studios, associate producer Global One Studios, the film has already been cleared by the Censor Board with a 'U' certificate and is scheduled to hit screens on March 3.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:25 AM IST