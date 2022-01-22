PHOTOS: Palak Tiwari hides her face after being spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan post dinner date

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who rose to fame after starring alongside Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu in the new music video titled 'Bijlee Bijlee', is now making headlines after being spotted with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim.

Ibrahim wore black t-shirt with charcoal grey jeans and a brown jacket, paired with white sneakers. Meanwhile Palak was seen in a red and blue spaghetti top and a pair of ripped jeans.

As the paparazzi photographed them leaving in the same car, Palak can be seen hiding her face as Ibrahim blushes.

Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Speaking about her experience on working in a music video, Palak had said, "Working on 'Bijlee Bijlee' has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do."

She is also awaiting the release of her debut film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'. The horror-thriller is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie from Gurugram, who was an employee at a BPO company.

The film also features Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji and is directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra.

On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan is working on Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Starring a stellar line up of actors in the form of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who play the leads supported by veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, the film is all set to be released on February 10, 2023.

The film is written by Shashank Khaitan (Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ajeeb Daastaans), Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 08:54 AM IST