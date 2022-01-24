Photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' newborn baby girl leaked? Here's the truth

Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently welcomed a baby through surrogacy. On Saturday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news with their fans and followers.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted.

Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the gender of their baby. However, US Weekly reported that the couple had welcomed a baby girl.

Fans have now found a few photos of Nick and Priyanka holding a baby. The photos have been shared by several users on social media platforms and fans are wondering if that’s the couple's newborn child.

However, the baby is Krishna Sky Sarkisian, who is Priyanka’s cousin Divya Jyoti's baby.

PeeCee had shared one of the now-viral photos in 2018 on her official Instagram account, with the caption, "Nephew and boo.. 😍❤️ @ayd.in you r so cute! @irfan525 @stace1711."

Another photo of Priyanka holding a baby is being shared online. As per a report in BollywoodLife, it is a 2018 picture, post Priyanka and Nick's wedding.

Priyanka and NIck got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen on the big screen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in December 2021. Her upcoming projects include 'Text For You', and Amazon thriller series 'Citadel'.

Back home in India, she will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

