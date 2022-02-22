PHOTOS: Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar spotted at Zoya Akhtar’s residence for dinner

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted on Sunday evening for a post-marriage dinner party at the former’s sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s Mumbai residence.

For the occasion, Shibani opted for a stunning purple evening gown, while Farhan kept it casual in an all-black ensemble.

Also in attendance were Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, and Rhea Chakraborty among others.

Check out the pictures and videos below.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi | Photos by Viral Bhayani

The actor-filmmaker got married to the TV presenter and actor on Saturday in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends in Khandala.

The duo tied the knot at a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station close to Mumbai, after dating each other for more than four years.

Although there was no official confirmation from the couple, the social media has been flooded with images from the wedding ceremony.

Frahan, 48, sported a black tuxedo with matching bow while 41-year-old Dandekar wore an off-shoulder red gown-teamed with a veil of the same colour.

According to reports, the duo exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony where close friends and family of the couple were present.

The wedding was attended by Farhan and Dandekar's friends from the industry, including actors Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Farah Khan, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, and music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa among others.

Farhan, son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani.

The duo, who divorced each other after 16 years of marriage, have two daughters- Shakya and Akira.

Dandekar has featured on series like "Four More Shots Please" and "Hostages".

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:41 AM IST