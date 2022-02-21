Photos: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make their FIRST public appearance after tying the knot

Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar made their first public appearance together after tying the knot.

On Monday, the couple was spotted by shutterbugs in Mumbai as they reportedly stepped out for registering their civil marriage.

Shibani and Farhan looked stunning together as they twinned in shades of gold and pink.

While Farhan was seen wearing a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru jacket and brown sandals, the new brideopted for a floral saree, paired with a full-sleeved blouse. She completed her look with a statement necklace and matching earrings.

The newlyweds also distributed sweets to shutterbugs and mediapersons gathered outside thier residence to click their pictures.

Take a look at their photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Farhan got married to his long-time girlfriend Shibani on February 19 in the presence of their family members and close friends in Khandala.

Several celebrities including Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Shankar Mahadevan and others were seen participating in the wedding festivities.

Farhan and Shibani first met on the sets of the 2015 reality show ‘I Can Do It’, which the actor-director-singer had hosted. The two started dating soon thereafter and made their first public appearance as a couple during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception.

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:44 PM IST