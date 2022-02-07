PHOTOS: New bride Mouni Roy enjoys a snow-filled romantic honeymoon with husband Suraj Nambiar

Popular actress Mouni Roy, who tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar, last month, in Goa, recently dropped pictures from her honeymoon.

Mouni and Suraj can be seen enjoying a romantic time together amid snowy terrain. She captioned it as, "presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!!"

In another set of pictures, Mouni wrote, “What I see! What am reading!”

Mouni and Suraj exchanged wedding vows as per Bengali and South Indian rituals.

Several celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia and Aamna Sharif marked their presence at the wedding festivities held in Goa.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:34 AM IST