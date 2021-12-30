PHOTOS: Netizens are stunned to see singer Shaan's kids Soham and Shubh all grown up

Singer Shaan, who has belted out hits after hits such as 'Tanha dil', 'Deewangi deewangi' and 'Kuch to hua hai among many others is now making headlines for his kids.

Shaan married Radhika in 2003 and has two sons - Soham and Shubh Mukherjee.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Netizens were stunned to see the singer’s boys all grown up.

On Father's Day this year, Shaan released a track titled ‘Tera hissa hoon’ that tells the story of a father-son relationship.

The track has been sung, written and composed by Shaan and he plays both father and son in the music video. The video also features the singer's son Shubh Mukherjee.

"The pandemic has made us all realise that how satisfying spending time with our close ones can be and to get our priorities right is very important. Let's not wait until it's too late and spend more time with our ageing parents. They have sacrificed so much for us. It's the least we can do," he said.

Shaan gained spotlight in 1999 with the number 'Bhool Ja' and the game changed completely for him in 2000, when he sang a superhit song 'Tanha dil tanha safar'.

Talking about how he feels about new age musicians, Shaan in a conversation with IANS said: "We have very exciting new talent and also new genres of music that were not as popular in our times like Desi Rap, Folk Fusion etc. Having said that, there are no walls in music today and everything is accepted."

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 08:59 AM IST