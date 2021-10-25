Photos: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh give a glimpse of their dreamy wedding anniversary celebration in Udaipur

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday (October 24) in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the couple gave a glimpse of their romantic getaway.

In the photos, Neha and Rohanpreet are seen sitting and posing on a huge boat which is all set for a candlelight dinner in a luxurious and royal setting.

While Neha is seen in a pink salwar-suit, Rohanpreet wore a denim on denim with a pink turban.

"And Thats how Our 1st Anniversary Celebration looked like!! Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy.. Much love #NehuPreet," they captioned the photos.

The lovebirds tied the knot in October 2020 with a wedding ceremony in Delhi and reception in Chandigarh.

Neha and Rohanpreet are quite active on Instagram and they often upload funny, adorable videos. They also openly express their love for each other on social media.

The coupe first met while shooting for the music video of 'Nehu Da Vyah' in August 2020 and fell head over heels in love with each other. Professionally, they’ve collaborated on two songs - 'Khayaal Rakhya Kar' and 'Nehu Da Vyaah'.

Neha started off by participating in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol season 2', but did not make it to the winning league. Fast-forward to the present and she was one of the judges on the same show.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet had participated in the reality show ‘India’s Rising Star season 2’ and emerged as the first runner-up. He then appeared as a contestant on the reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' featuring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:33 PM IST