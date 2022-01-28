PHOTOS: Nawazuddin Siddiqui builds dream bungalow with a sprawling garden in Mumbai, names it Nawab

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui turned interior designer for his dream bungalow.

According to several media reports, the 'Sacred Games' actor has finally managed to fulfill his dream of building his own house in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the actor took three years to renovate the bungalow, which is inspired by his old house in his hometown, Budhana, Uttar Pradesh.

The actor has named his home Nawab, in memory of his late father Nawabuddin Siddiqui.

Earlier this month, the 47-year-old actor had shared a glimpse of his new home with a sprawling garden and sun-kissed balconies bordering the bungalow.

In the photo which he posted on Instagram, Nawzuddin can be seen basking in the sun while reading something in the lawn.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, The bungalow and it's adjoining fences are painted white with trees lining up the outdoor space. The front of the house has a tiled courtyard, which appears to run around the bungalow.

A towering archway marks the entry to the bungalow, which comes with traditional wooden doors and windows. Vintage hanging lights adorn archways of the house, including balconies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin has a list of interesting films lined-up. He will be seen in 'Adbhut', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Tiku Weds Sheru', in which he co-stars with Avneet Kaur.

