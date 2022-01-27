PHOTOS: Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar in Malayali wedding ceremony

Actress Mouni Roy is now official married! The bong babe tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in a traditional Malayali wedding ceremony on Thursday in Goa.

Mouni, who belongs to a Hindu Bengali family, looked resplendent in a broad red-bordered white saree which she accessorised with heavy gold jewellery inclusive of customised matha patti, broad bangles, heavy jhumkis, a heavy bridal choker set teamed with a Ganapati-style heavy pendant set and a broad waistband.

Keeping her makeup subtle, the 'Naagin' star accessorized her hair in a gorgeous white gajra running through her long braid.

Meanwhile, Suraj who belongs to a Malayali family sported a tanned brown colour kurta with traditional white dhoti.Check out the pictures below.

Mouni and Suraj, who never officially confirmed dating each other, will tie the knot once again in Bengali rituals on Thursday evening.

They have also reportedly planned to throw a dance bash post the wedding on January 28.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:24 AM IST