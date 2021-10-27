Photos: Mouni Roy styles Rs 14,000 silk floral scarf as a sexy halter top for latest photoshoot

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy never shies away from flaunting her bold and sexy avatar on social media.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a couple of stunning photos in which she can be seen dressed in black leather pants. The pictures featured Mouni donning a scarf that was styled like a smoking hot halter-neck top.

She teamed her superbold outfit with knee-high boots and left her long tresses open to complete the look.

The scarf is credited to Indian fashion brand, Carte Blanche. The enchanted garden silk scarf originally costs Rs 14,000 on the designer website.

Take a look at Mouni's stunning photos here:

Moments after she shared the post, her fans and followers flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:49 PM IST