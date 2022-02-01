PHOTOS: Mouni Roy shares unseen moments from her Haldi ceremony with Suraj Nambiar

Days after actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa, she dropped some unseen pictures from their Haldi ceremony.

Clad in an all-white outfit, Mouni was all smiles as she was showered with flower petals and applying turmeric to her beau.

She captioned it as, “Happyyyyyy haldi facesss.”

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:33 PM IST