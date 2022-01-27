Photos: Mouni Roy decks up in red lehenga for Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar today (January 27) in Goa.

Earlier today, several photos and videos from her Malayali wedding ceremony surfaced online.

Now, video and photos from her Bengali wedding are doing the rounds on social media platforms.

The actress looks stunning as she got decked up in red lehenga for Bengali wedding with Suraj.

According to a report in India Today, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot at Hilton Goa Resort, a hotel situated at Candolim, Goa. Situated atop the scenic, terraced slopes of Saipem Hills, the venue reportedly offers an exotic view of the pristine waters and the beaches.

For the Malayali ceremony, Mouni opted for a broad red-bordered white saree which she accessorised with heavy gold jewellery inclusive of customised matha patti, broad bangles, heavy jhumkis, a heavy bridal choker set teamed with a Ganapati-style heavy pendant set and a broad waistband.

Meanwhile, Mouni and Suraj have reportedly planned to throw a dance bash post the wedding on January 28.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:04 PM IST