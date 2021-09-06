Photos: Mouni Roy adds Christian Dior Tote bag to her desi airport look - here's how much it costs

A week after suffering a wardrobe malfunction, actress Mouni Roy was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, on Monday. For her airport look, Mouni kept it simple and opted for a traditional attire.

The 'Gold' actress was seen in a floral salwar suit at the airport. She paired the red and black outfit with black sunglasses, a pair of golden flats and an expensive tote bag by the French luxury fashion house - Christian Dior.

Mouni was seen carrying the Dior Animals Lion Embroidered Canvas Book Tote from artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri's 2020 collection. The arm candy reportedly costs $3000, which is approximately Rs 2.2 lakh.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Last week, Mouni Roy donned a green halter neck outfit for an event in Mumbai. The actress appeared to be uncomfortable as she struggled to cover her modesty while posing for the paparazzi.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the digital film 'London Confidential' opposite Purab Kohli, directed by Kanwal Sethi and produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai.

Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama “Brahmastra” with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Talking about working with such a talented cast, Mouni said: "Ayan Mukerji is a brilliant mind. He is all heart and I think he has given this project his life. If I remember it right, he told me that he has been working on this project for almost seven to eight years now. He is God's child, for sure."

"Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are fire on screen and they are beautiful human beings on sets. So, I feel very lucky. With ‘Brahmastra’, I got to work with Nagarjuna, and obviously Amitabh Bachchan -- he is the greatest. I cannot forget the day I met Shah Rukh Khan. So, it's like a dream you'd never thought would come true, and it has come true," she summed up.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 03:34 PM IST