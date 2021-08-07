Photos: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia and others were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday.

Deepika jetted off to Bengaluru on Saturday morning. She briefly posed for the paparazzi, before entering the terminal building. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress wore a brown overcoat and a beige ensemble.

While Malaika Arora was spotted outside a salon in Khar, her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor also got papped in the city earlier today.

'Bhediya' co-stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were also spotted in the city separately as they went out and about their work.

Kriti, who is currently enjoying the success of her film 'Mimi', opted for a multi-coloured striped crochet crop top with distressed jeans for the day. On the other hand, Varun kept his look casual for the day. He was seen in a grey hoodie.

Other actors including Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also posed for the paps.

Have a look at their pictures here: