Photos: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor enjoy a romantic vacation in Maldives

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked about Bollywood jodis. They do not indulge in social media PDA or post a lot of photos together, but their sizzling chemistry is unmissable when spotted together.

The lovebirds have flown away to a beach island to spend quality time amidst their hectic shoot schedules.

The couple took to their Instagram stories, sharing clips from their vacation. From sunsets at beautiful beaches to exotic foods, they shared the similar clips, giving us a hint of their getaway together.

Take a look at some of the photos here:

While Arjun posted a story flaunting his chiselled body, Malaika uploaded a story, soaking in the sun in her tracksuit.

She soaked in some sunshine on her vacation but made sure not miss her workout.

The blue sea in the background and story tags to a hotel in the Maldives show that the couple has chosen the Fari Islands in the Maldives for their romantic getaway.

Malaika also snapped Arjun scrolling through Instagram which the actor shared on his story and wrote, "When she catches you swiping thru Instagram on holiday."

Malaika and Arjun have been in a relationship for over three years now. After keeping it a secret for quite a while, the couple made it public and even answered questions about their age gap. On a reality show, Malaika had said that Arjun is her ‘happily ever after’.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’. He will be seen sharing the screen space with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

On the other hand, Malaika is currently seen as a judge in a dance reality show.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 05:07 PM IST