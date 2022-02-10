Photos: Madhuri Dixit Nene stuns in a sexy black outfit at 'The Fame Game' trailer launch

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to make her debut on OTT with the Netflix show 'The Fame Game'. The show will premiere on February 25 and the trailer was officially released on Thursday.

The trailer will was launched in a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of the makers and the entire star cast of the show.

For the event, Madhuri Dixit opted for a sexy black knee-length dress. She left her hair open and opted for minimalist makeup. The diva completed her look with matching high-heeled shoes.

The story of 'The Fame Game' is set in the world of glitz, glamour and fame and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

Madhuri will play the role of a Bollywood icon, Anamika Anand in the series, who seemingly has a perfect life. The series was earlier known as 'Finding Anamika'.

'The Fame Game' brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors.

The series promises to be a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the actress's life revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.

The series is produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment.

