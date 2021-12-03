Photos: Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and other B-Town celebs clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Aayush Sharma and others were spotted on Friday.
While Kiara and actress Kriti Sanon were spotted at Le Meridian hotel in New Delhi, other celebs got papped at different locations in Mumbai.
Katrina, who will soon tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal, was spotted in Bandra. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, black face mask and a cap. The actress also wore black glares and had her hair tied in a bun.
Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous as ever in a blue ethnic outfit. She was spotted at a dubbing studio.
On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor and Sonu Sood were spotted at Mumbai airport.
Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:
