Photos: Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and other B-Town celebs clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Aayush Sharma and others were spotted on Friday.

While Kiara and actress Kriti Sanon were spotted at Le Meridian hotel in New Delhi, other celebs got papped at different locations in Mumbai.

Katrina, who will soon tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal, was spotted in Bandra. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black t-shirt, black face mask and a cap. The actress also wore black glares and had her hair tied in a bun.

Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous as ever in a blue ethnic outfit. She was spotted at a dubbing studio.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor and Sonu Sood were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Katrina Kaif | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kriti Sanon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mrunal Thakur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonu Sood | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karisma Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aayush Sharma | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonakshi Sinha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Isabelle Kaif | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anita Hassanandani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aditya Seal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:58 PM IST