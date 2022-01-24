Photos: Katrina Kaif flashes her million-dollar smile as she poses in stunning beachwear at the Maldives

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif on Monday shared a series of stunning photos from her trip to the Maldives.

In the photos, Katrina can be seen in a white and green beachwear. The actress wore a tropical print shirt and teamed it with a pair of floral printed shorts.

Katrina looked like a vision to behold as she flashed her million-dollar smile in the pictures.

In the caption, she wrote, "#myhappyplace," along with a few emoticons. Take a look:

According to a report in News18, Katrina has flown to Maldives to shoot for a television commercial for a beverage brand. The actress will be there for a couple of days before she heads back to Mumbai.

After returning from the Maldives, Katrina will start shooting for the final schedule of 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, she will also be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress is also a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero series.

Apart from that, Katrina also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for the first time for Farhan Akhtar's directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 02:41 PM IST